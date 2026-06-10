Non-profit creating long-lasting bonds between dads and daughters

ATLANTA — 3D Girls, Inc. is a Metro-Atlanta non-profit working to empower young girls by teaching them life skills and encouraging confidence. The non-profit’s latest event hopes to do just that by creating fun memories for girls and their dads.

On Friday, June 12, 3D Girls, Inc. is hosting a Father Daughter Field Day as part of their Girls Link Up Summer Camp. Dozens of families are set to gather from 8 am to 3 pm at Ethos Classical Charter School in East point, for fun, games, and activities.

Wesley Smith’s daughter attends the Girls Link Up Summer Camp, and will be at the field day.

“I try to spend as much time, quality time like this, with my daughter,” says Smith, “I know it’s something she’ll remember forever.”

Founder of 3D Girls, Inc., Raioni Madison, helped coordinate a special part of this event, the Crown Squads. That’s a group of honorary dads that will join in the fun with girls that don’t have a father figure of their own.

“We want to make sure that all the girls in our program have a representative in their group,” explains Madison, “so that everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.”

3D Girls, Inc. is partnering with the Atlanta Falcons and STEAM Truck to boost the event. There will be team-challenges, games, food and prizes, and free health screenings. It all culminates with a shopping spree for a five lucky father-daughter duos at Academy Sports + Outdoors. That’s on June 16.

To sign up for the Girls Link Up Summer Camp or find out how to volunteer to be an honorary dad, visit 3DGirlsInc.org.

©2026 Cox Media Group