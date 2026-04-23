Join WSB-TV as we race in Jovita Moore’s memory, support brain tumor patients and families

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Brain Tumor Society is hosting its annual 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support the needs of brain tumor patients and their families.

It’s a cause that is close to the hearts of the WSB-TV family.

Channel 2’s Jovita Moore died in Oct. 2021 after a battle with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer. At this time, there is no cure for glioblastoma, only treatments to slow it down.

The NBTS hosted the first annual Georgia Brain Tumor Walk & Race at the Battery Atlanta in 2023. The 5K race will return this year at the Battery on Saturday, April 25.

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The NBTS expects hundreds of participants and volunteers to participate in the event.

The race is open to the public and registration can be completed on its website here. You can also join Team WSB-TV here and make a donation in Jovita’s memory.

Walk/Run Distance: 5K (3.1 mi)

6:30 a.m. – Registration opens

7:30 a.m. – Timed runner registration closes

8:00 a.m. – Walker registration closes

7:30 a.m. – Remembrance Ceremony

8:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. – Drumline march to walk and 5K race start line

10:00 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

10:45 a.m. – Event concludes

Parking is available in the Green, Yellow, Purple and Red lots. The first two hours are free.

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