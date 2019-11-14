  • Jocelyn Dorsey inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame

    Updated:

    Atlanta, Ga - Atlanta Press Club inducted former WSB-TV anchor Jocelyn Dorsey into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony last week. 

    Dorsey was the first African American to anchor a newscast in Atlanta, later becoming WSB-TV's director of community affairs. She retired in 2018 after 35 years with WSB-TV. Dorsey continues to support the community by serving on a number of local nonprofit boards.

    Watch the video above to hear her message for the next generation of journalists. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories