Jocelyn Dorsey inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame

Atlanta, Ga - Atlanta Press Club inducted former WSB-TV anchor Jocelyn Dorsey into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony last week.
Dorsey was the first African American to anchor a newscast in Atlanta, later becoming WSB-TV's director of community affairs. She retired in 2018 after 35 years with WSB-TV. Dorsey continues to support the community by serving on a number of local nonprofit boards.
Watch the video above to hear her message for the next generation of journalists.
