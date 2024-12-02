GA Gives: Here’s how to give back to your favorite charities for Giving Tuesday

ATLANTA — This is your time to give back and help the local community with Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement where people can choose to do good. GA Gives was created in 2012 as a way to connect Georgians to nonprofits.
Now, in partnership with the global #GivingTuesday movement, it has become Georgia’s biggest day of giving.
Last year, Georgia Gives on Giving Tuesday raised more than $33 million from more than 150,000 donors to help over 1,000 nonprofits.
Your generosity keeps our communities strong. Click here to donate whatever you can.
