Employees show off their skills in annual Kroger Bag-Off

DeKalb County — Stuffing grocery bags at record paces, 11 of the best baggers at Kroger’s Georgia stores went head to head in the annual Bag-Off. The competition kicking off at the Embry Village Kroger on Chamblee Tucker Road.

The baggers line the check-out aisles, surrounded by friends, family, and other employees, and try to bag all of the groceries on their conveyer belt as fast and as carefully as they can.

Our Family 2 Family partner Kroger has 2,700 baggers throughout the company, making these 11 selected to compete the standout talents. The competition isn’t just about how fast you can bag, it’s about team building.

“We want to make sure we’re celebrating these amazing young people that make a great connection with our customers,” says Monica Garnes, President of Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

But even though fellowship is the focus, it is still a competition, and one person has to come out on top. For North Georgia, that’s Zsolt Oliver, who represents store 419 in Woodstock.

Oliver, along with his bagging coach, Burt Bohannon, will be heading to Orlando next to compete for the state championship. For Oliver, the contest is about more than just the win.

“Probably just seeing everyone compete, everybody cheers,” says Oliver, “I love Kroger, so it’s good to see everybody.”

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