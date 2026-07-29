Disney brings Camp Rock 3 fun to metro summer camp

A special bus tour made a stop at a local summer camp to bring a bit of magic. The All Roads Lead to Camp Bus Tour is traveling across the U.S. and they chose to make their first stop in North Fulton County at Camp High Meadows.

We spoke with excited Roswell campers who love the Camp Rock movies and are overjoyed that the team chose to stop at their camp to generate some buzz for the next one. “I am so excited, I’ve seen all the different promotions about the movie and I’m just waiting for when it comes out,” says Avery Janson, a senior camper at Camp High Meadows.

The tour is making eight stops at different summer camps across the country, all of which are accredited by the American Camp Association. And they aren’t just pulling up a bus, they’re bringing activities. Taking polaroid pictures for the campers, coloring in Camp Rock 3 bandanas, and inspiring kids with songs and dancing.

“It really is engagement, which is what Disney is so good at and what camps are so good at,” says Dan Matthews with the American Camp Association, “and providing that engagement with kids, doing those activities and learning that belonging doesn’t just happen at camp but it can happen anywhere you go... really it’s about changing the world and we just use camp to do it.”

Summer camp can be a special escape for children everywhere. According to the ACA, 26 million kids across the country attend summer camp, but they want that number to grow. That’s why Disney is partnering with the ACA to provide scholarships, known as camperships, so that every child regardless of situation has an opportunity to experience the magic.

Camp High Meadows Director John Dovic emphasized the importance of the work they’re doing with the youth in Roswell. “It creates a different kind of community, and one that’s incredibly important for kids today. Where they can really feel like they belong being their authentic selves. Camp is a place where they can kind of put away their masks, they can be who they want to be and they are appreciated and they are loved for that.”

The All Roads Lead to Camp Bus Tour is making a few more stops, but hopes that their impact will be lasting. Encouraging the kids to come back year after year so they can keep rocking on. To find out more about the tour and how you can watch Camp Rock 3, visit this link. The movie makes its debut on August 13.

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