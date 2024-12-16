Brad’s Coat Drive: Drop off coats at these 20 locations and help those in need

WSB-TV Channel 2, announces the return of Brad’s Coat Drive, a community-wide effort to collect gently used rain and winter coats for north Georgians in need from December 16, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

“Winter weather in North Georgia can be tough,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz. “That is why this year’s coat drive is more important than ever. Together we can make sure Georgians have the winter coat they need to stay warm during the coldest time of year.

This year’s collection effort benefits One Warm Coat, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free coats to children and adults. 100% of coats collected during Brad’s Coast Drive will go to Georgians in local communities and neighborhoods.

“Channel 2, One Warm Coat and our Family 2 Family partners have made it easy to help with 20 donations sites across metro Atlanta,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community Affairs at WSB-TV. “We are also grateful for our long-standing partnership with Atlanta Peach Movers who will manage weekly pickup and storage of donations until all coats are distributed to the community in January.”

Here are the drop off locations

WSB-TV, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Delta Community Credit Union, 1825 Highway 34 East, Newnan

Delta Community Credit Union, 285 Center Point Parkway, Stockbridge

Delta Community Credit Union, 2850 Chapel Hill Road Douglasville

Delta Community Credit Union, 5001 Peachtree Blvd, Suite 520, Chamblee

Delta Community Credit Union, 160 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur

Delta Community Credit Union, 3250 Riverwood Pkwy, Vinings

Kroger, 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth

Kroger, 2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur

Kroger, 3425 Cascade Road, Atlanta

Kroger, 1310 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta

Kroger, 5341 Highway 20 South, Covington

Kroger, 805 S Glynn Street Suite 117, Fayetteville

Kroger, 12870 State Highway 9, Alpharetta

Kroger, 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs

Wellstar East Cobb Health Park3747 Roswell Road, Marietta

Wellstar Vinings Health Park4441 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna

Wellstar Cherokee Health Park, 1120 Wellstar Way holly Springs

Wellstar Avalon Health Park, 2450 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Wellstar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway North, Acworth

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, 33 South Main Street, Suite 201, Alpharetta

WHO, WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz

WHAT, Brad’s Coat Drive

WHEN, 12/16/24 to 1/3/25

WHERE, 20 Metro Area Locations

