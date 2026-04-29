Atlanta non-profit auctioning Anna Wintour sunglasses

ATLANTA — Dress For Success Atlanta serves women in the metro by pairing them with professionals that help them tailor their individual resume, get job training, and fix up their wardrobe for interviews. The goal is to help women struggling to find employment by making them more confident and honing their skills and talents to kick off their careers.

The non-profit primarily serves women of color and single mothers, and has helped more than 15,000 women in Georgia. The non-profit hosts yearly events to help raise money for their EmpowHER programs.

This week, Dress For Success is highlighting the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 with a screening and silent auction. The hot ticket items: a pair of Anna Wintour’s Chanel sunglasses from her personal collection and a signed Vogue coffee table book. You can bid on the items here.

The proceeds will go to providing individualized job training, food insecurity relief, and even transportation for women across the metro.

The auction is open until 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 4th.

To learn more about the EmpowHER programs and how you can help, visit dressforsuccessatlanta.org.

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