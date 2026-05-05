Afro-Brazilian Festival takes over the metro

DEKALB COUNTY — Inside the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, Capoeira took center stage this weekend. The Brazilian-style movement is a combination of dance and martial arts, and has been growing in popularity across the metro.

“It’s all connected to this beautiful art form that is Capoeira,” says Non-profit Capoeira Maculelê Atlanta director Dani Da Silva, “So you get the martial arts, but you get the music. A lot of people like the acrobatics, the dancing, so it’s a one stop shop for a lot of things.”

Capoeira Maculelê put on the Afro-Brazilian Festival, which featured dance workshops, performances, and community events. It all culminated with a beautiful showcase viewed by hundreds in Dekalb County.

The event was made possible thanks to WSB-TV’s Family 2 Family partners, Delta Community Credit Union and Kroger.

“We are excited because we are offering free workshops for this organization [Capoeira Maculelê] because financial education is so vitally critical for our organization,” Reina Jones with Delta Community remarked on the sponsorship.

Capoeira Maculelê Atlanta also provides free dance workshops across Georgia. Their next free class is Monday, May 11th on Sycamore Street in Decatur.

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