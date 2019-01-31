BREAKING NEWS
Alyssa Hyman
Alyssa Hyman is a general assignment reporter. She joined the Channel 2 Action News team in November 2018.
This is a homecoming for Hyman, who was born and raised in Sandy Springs. She is a former WSB-TV intern and a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism.
Before joining the WSB news team, Hyman freelanced as a digital reporter for the Weather Channel, where she covered historic storms such as Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael, reporting live on Twitter from the worst hit areas.
Before moving to Atlanta with her soon-to-be husband Matt, Hyman spent three years as a general assignment reporter at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida. While in Florida, Hyman covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the 2016 presidential election, the Parkland school shooting and hurricanes Irma and Matthew. She also did in-depth reporting on several high profile criminal cases including the Killer Clown Cold Case, the officer-involved shooting death of Corey Jones and the murder of Tricia Todd. She also followed the tragic case of Austin and Perry, the two teenage boys lost at sea.
Before WPTV, Hyman worked in Savannah, Georgia at WTOC. Hyman was a highly proficient multimedia journalist (MMJ), meaning she wrote, shot and edited all of her own stories. Prior to joining WTOC, she was an MMJ in Panama City, Florida where she covered Jackson County and education.
Working for Channel 2 was always a dream for Hyman. And Hyman is a familiar last name here. Hyman's father, Mark Hyman, was also an on-air reporter at WSB in the late 80s early 90s.
Hyman is beyond thrilled to be back home in Atlanta with her family and friends.
Please send story ideas to Alyssa.Hyman@wsbtv.com or follow her on Twitter and Facebook.
