These are the links mentioned on Channel 2 Action News:
- #EKCRUSHESCANCER
- Summer Lunch Program Gwinnett
- Summer Lunch Program DeKalb
- Summer Lunch Program Fulton
- Summer Lunch Program City of Atlanta
- Report street light outages to Georgia Power
- Decatur City Commission Meeting
- Sanford Stadium Drawing of Every Georgia Bulldogs Win
- South Fulton Midnight Basketball
- Team Hilliard Foundation
- Affordable Care Act
- SNAP Benefits Application
- Rosalynn Carter
- Ticket application for The 2024 Masters
- Register for Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race
- MLB All Star Voting
- Register for GDOT Hero Jobs
- Lifeguard certification classes through YMCA of Metro Atlanta
- Target Candle Recall Alert
- Trader Joe’s Cold Brew Coffee Recall Alert
- Atlanta Angels
- Find a Pre-K provider
- Georgia Public Service Commission utility assistance
- Kia/Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit for Thefts
- Apply to become a Delta flight attendant
- Tara Theatre showtimes
- Find Brian Wehrle
- Kia/Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit Claims for Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) for ABS
- Check your U.S. Passport status
- Music Midtown
- OneTen connects Black talent to well-paying job opportunities
- Music Midtown lineup
- GoFundMe for DeKalb County firefighter, Frank Barker
- Child Food Allergies
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Counterfeit Information
- Bills signed into law by Gov. Kemp
- Mental Health Resources
- Recovery Resources
- Families Anonymous
- Free Narcan
- Prescription Opioid Overdose Prevention
- Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning
- Atlanta Public Safety Training Center website
- Submit claim for Facebook Class Action Settlement
- Georgia High School Association’s proposal to use instant replay in championships
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Elle’s Angels Atlanta
- Georgia Human Trafficking Resource List
- The Arc
- Georgia’s Landlord and tenant handbook
- Extension of Time to File Your Tax Return
- LifeLine Animal Project
- Risk, Prevention and Screening
- Georgia Tenants’ Rights
- DeKalb County Spring Break Camp
- FEMA disaster assistance for Troup County
- Hyundai, Kia recall 500 vehicles due to fire risk
- Honda Vehicle Recalls
- Registration for the 54th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
- Milton car seat safety checks
- DonorsChoose: Donate supplies for students and teachers
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Parking
- Clark Howard Consumer Action Center Free Advice
- FEMA Disaster Assistance
- Gas Buddy
- Kids, Social Media and Mental Health
- Volunteer opportunities at Hope Lodge
- www.DisasterAssistance.gov
- AJC UGA Championship Paper
- YWCA
- Assistance for people experiencing homelessness in Georgia
- Power bill calculator
- Where can I get tested for STD in Atlanta?
- Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker
- Florida Attorney General and file a complaint
- Georgia Consumer complaints
- Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers
- American Red Cross
- Georgia Department of Human Services
- Georgia’s My Voter Page
- Gwinnett County Rental Assistance Applications
- Atlanta Harry Potter Exhibition
- Georgia Power Energy Assistance
- Georgia Landlord-Tenant Handbook
- Tenants’ Rights Brochure
- Mortgage Calculator
- Georgia Make-A-Wish
- Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons
- Check flight delays
- My Voter Page
- Parking at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- COVID-19 tests
- Report Human Trafficking
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- List Your Property as a Film Location
- Donate Life Georgia
- Fulton County Schools Career Fair
- Free COVID-19 Testing Kits
- AAA Gas Price Tracker
- United Way Atlanta
- Georgia COVID-19 testing
- Vaccinations for homebound Georgians
- Find a COVID-19 testing site near you
- Form to have an officer check on your home