Wind chills in 20s to start your day, staying breezy through the day

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Wind chill forecast
Spring may be around the corner, but it’s still winter and you will certainly feel the cold to start your Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says wind chills are down into the 20s across north Georgia.

There is a wind advisory in effect for the north Georgia mountains until 10 a.m. with additional gusts up to 40 mph possible. There is also a freeze warning in effect for western half of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 10 a.m.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

  • Highs in the 50s today; mid 60s tomorrow
  • Freeze watch for northwest Georgia with a frost advisory for most of the rest of N GA tonight into tomorrow morning
  • Warming toward 70 Saturday as a cold front approaches with a few showers
  • Cooler with a better chance for showers on Sunday
  • Daylight Saving Time resumes 2 a.m. Sunday

Freeze warning until 10 a.m., breezy Thursday ahead

