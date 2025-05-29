Widespread showers Thursday, isolated storms possible

Make sure you grab your umbrellas before you head out the door Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking widespread rain moving toward north Georgia.

The rain will pick up as the morning goes on and will be heavy at times.

Later this afternoon, there is an isolated chance for strong to severe storms, primarily south of Atlanta and Interstate 20.

Here’s what to know:

Severe storms threat Thursday mainly south of I-20

Severe storm threat again Friday as a front moves through

Drier weather moves in for the weekend

