Tonight will be clear and cold, clouds move in later Sunday

ATLANTA — After a cold and cloudy Saturday, Saturday night will be clear and cold.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said as the sun began to set, we finally got to see a little bit of sunshine.

Temperatures are going to drop as we lose the heat, dropping down into the 30s for the night. Those in Atlanta will wake up to the mid-30s, with those to the north right around freezing to kick off Sunday morning.

Still, a chilly Sunday is on tap with widespread 50s, which is warmer that what we saw Saturday.

Heading into your Sunday morning, you’ll likely see some sunshine, also some patchy fog possible. As we progress through the may, more clouds will move north, so not a ton of sunshine Sunday.

A few scattered showers are possible Sunday night into Monday in the overnight hours, but most of the activity will be gone by the time you wake up Monday.

