Threat of widespread severe weather this weekend

While Wednesday will be sunny and warm, Severe Weather Team 2 says you will need to be weather aware this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says showers and storms are likely Thursday, and an isolated severe storm is possible.

A risk for significant, widespread severe weather is in the weekend forecast.

A potential severe weather outbreak is possible to our west Friday into Saturday morning. By daybreak Saturday, a strong or severe storm is possible in northwest Georgia.

The main system will arrive for the rest of north Georgia and metro Atlanta late Saturday and last through early Sunday morning.

Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes – including strong tornadoes – are a possibility with the storms.

