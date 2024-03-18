Temperatures to plunge toward freezing overnight

ATLANTA — After a warm few days, temperatures are expected to plunge toward freezing overnight Monday.
A freeze warning is in effect for much of north Georgia until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
People in north Georgia and metro Atlanta are advised to let pipes drip overnight and bring sensitive plants inside.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Temperatures in the 20s and 30s Tuesday morning
- Wind chill advisory in effect
