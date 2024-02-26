Temperatures to feel more like April, storms possible later this week

If you’re ready for spring temperatures, you’re in luck.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures will feel more like the first half of April than late February through Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Monahan says there is also a chance of isolated storms on Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is going over the timeline for storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here is what to know:
- Today will be the warmest day of the year so far – forecast high 73 degrees
- Dry today, but a slight chance of showers returns to the forecast tomorrow
- Cold front moves through on Wednesday with scattered showers and isolated storms;
- The severe weather risk is low here in north Georgia
- Turning much cooler later this week with highs in the 50s
- Another round of rain moves in Friday/Saturday
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2023 Cox Media Group