Temperatures to feel more like April, storms possible later this week

If you’re ready for spring temperatures, you’re in luck.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures will feel more like the first half of April than late February through Wednesday.

Monahan says there is also a chance of isolated storms on Wednesday.

Here is what to know:

Today will be the warmest day of the year so far – forecast high 73 degrees

Dry today, but a slight chance of showers returns to the forecast tomorrow

Cold front moves through on Wednesday with scattered showers and isolated storms;

The severe weather risk is low here in north Georgia

Turning much cooler later this week with highs in the 50s

Another round of rain moves in Friday/Saturday

