Strong to severe storms possible for parts of north GA today

After a weekend of scattered storms, the pattern will keep going for the next couple of days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a risk for strong to severe storms on Monday, mainly in the north metro and north Georgia mountains.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail.

We’re taking you through the updated timeline, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know:

Scattered showers and storms today

Cold front approaches late Tuesday/early Wednesday with a line of showers and storms

Strong/severe storms are possible – damaging wind gusts, hail

Cooler and drier weather moves in later this week

Highs in the 70s by Thursday and Friday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group