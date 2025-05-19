Strong to severe storms possible for parts of north GA today

After a weekend of scattered storms, the pattern will keep going for the next couple of days.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a risk for strong to severe storms on Monday, mainly in the north metro and north Georgia mountains.
The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Here’s what to know:
- Scattered showers and storms today
- Cold front approaches late Tuesday/early Wednesday with a line of showers and storms
- Strong/severe storms are possible – damaging wind gusts, hail
- Cooler and drier weather moves in later this week
- Highs in the 70s by Thursday and Friday
