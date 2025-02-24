Signs of spring are here in metro Atlanta — including temps in 70s this week

Spring is three weeks away and arrives on March 20. But there are already signs of the season across metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the cold air we had last week is now locked up to the north toward Canada.

That means you’re likely to see more buds developing on the trees and some early flowers starting to bloom.

You’ll also feel more spring-like temperatures this week. Monahan says a warm, Pacific jet stream will push temperatures into the 70s for the middle part of the week.

The cold air will get closer to us by the end of the week, but temperatures will stay in the low 60s by end of the week.

Here’s more about the weather on the way this week

Warmer today with highs in the low 60s; near 70 tomorrow

Warmest day of the week is Wednesday with highs in the low 70s

Cold front with a chance of showers Thursday

Highs in the mid 60s this weekend









