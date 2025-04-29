Showers and storms arriving later this week

A pretty dry weather pattern for the next couple of days, but as we head into Thursday that’s when we will have some isolated showers and storms returning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our rain chance is really going up as we head into Friday. Not a total rainout, but we will have scattered showers and storms out ahead of a front coming into northwest Georgia in the afternoon and evening.

Some of those will have heavy rains and gusty winds toward the end of the week.

We could have a few lingering storms and showers into Saturday, but generally we will have a drying trend with sunshine and just a few clouds this weekend.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group