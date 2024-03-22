Scattered showers, periods of heavy rain to start first weekend of spring

ATLANTA — The first weekend of spring will start off with wet weather.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a line of rain heading toward north Georgia Friday morning.

Some areas could see between half inch and 2 inches of rainfall.

Here’s what to know:

Rain spreads in from south to north into the afternoon

Some heavy rain possible Friday PM to early Saturday AM

Breezy and clearing Saturday; sunny Sunday

Next rain moves in Tuesday with a chance of storms

Scattered showers on the way Friday

