Rainy, foggy start to Wednesday before risk for more isolated storms goes up

Give yourself extra time before you head out the door this morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking areas of heavy rain moving through parts of north Georgia.

Visibility is also low on the roads with foggy conditions. Drivers will want to pay extra attention with the fog and watch for any ponding on the roads.

Later today, the risk for isolated strong to severe storms returns. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail.

As there was with severe storms earlier this week, there is a very low risk for a brief, spin-up tornado.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

Storms will be more isolated today.

Storms that do develop have the potential to become strong or severe

Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday

Sunshine returns this weekend

