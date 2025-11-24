Rain and potential for severe weather coming ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — We are dry to begin Thanksgiving week, but that’s not going to last.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says rain will move in on Tuesday and with it the potential for severe weather.

It looks to be a pretty soggy setup, with a 70% chance of rain.

A pretty strong cold front will be approaching the area on Tuesday, bringing with it rain and possibly isolated severe storms.

Most of the viewing area will be under a Level 1 out of 5 risk, with strong wind gusts and hail the main culprit.

Tuesday morning, a few of these showers enter northwest Georgia. That becomes more abundant through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Most of the heaviest rain will be on the north side of the metro area.

Scattered showers and storm will continue through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning.

The cold front will clear out the rain and bring much cooler weather that will be in place for Thanksgiving.

See more of what’s in store for our Thanksgiving week, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group