Rain moving in Wednesday, start of wet weather pattern for rest of the week

ATLANTA — Rain is moving into north Georgia right now and will set the stage for a messy morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says today is just the start of a wet weather pattern that will last into early next week.

Monahan says rain will be most widespread this morning, before tapering to scattered showers later today. Storms are possible Thursday and Friday.

Here’s what to know:

Wet this morning; rain tapers to scattered showers this afternoon and evening

Cooler temperatures today with highs in the low 70s

Scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday

Cut off low brings widespread showers this weekend along with cooler temperatures

Staying wet into early next week

