Periods of heavy rain, storms and strong wind gusts on Tuesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
It’s going to be a wet and windy Tuesday across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says we will see scattered showers before potential storms through.

A wind advisory remains in place through 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible on Monday
  • Periods of heavy rain and storms through this evening
  • Some spots will get over an inch of rain
  • Weather dries out on Wednesday

