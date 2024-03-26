Periods of heavy rain, storms and strong wind gusts on Tuesday

It’s going to be a wet and windy Tuesday across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says we will see scattered showers before potential storms through.
A wind advisory remains in place through 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
We’re tracking this wet pattern and when we will see storms LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Here is what you need to know:
- Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible on Monday
- Periods of heavy rain and storms through this evening
- Some spots will get over an inch of rain
- Weather dries out on Wednesday
