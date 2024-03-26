Periods of heavy rain, storms and strong wind gusts on Tuesday

It’s going to be a wet and windy Tuesday across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says we will see scattered showers before potential storms through.

A wind advisory remains in place through 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

We’re tracking this wet pattern and when we will see storms LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Here is what you need to know:

Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible on Monday

Periods of heavy rain and storms through this evening

Some spots will get over an inch of rain

Weather dries out on Wednesday

