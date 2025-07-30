Not as hot today, more scattered showers and storms likely

A heat advisory is in effect for most of north Georgia today, but it won’t be as hot overall.

On Tuesday, Atlanta hit a high of 100 degrees for the first time since June 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV App for alerts wherever you go]

Highs will be in the low 90s today. Heat index values up to 106 degrees are possible in areas under the heat advisory.

There will be more scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a cold front that will bring more storms this weekend. Much cooler temperatures are also on the way.

Stay with us for forecast updates on Channel 2 Action News.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group