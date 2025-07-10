More storms firing up this afternoon, risk for isolated severe weather

Thursday will start off dry, but that will change as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered storms will fire up again.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there will be more storms today compared to yesterday and they are moving in earlier as well.

There is a low-end threat for strong to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds possible. Isolated flooding will also be a concern with slow-moving storms.

Kramlich says there is a daily chance of storms through the upcoming weekend.

