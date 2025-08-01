More scattered showers, storms likely; cooler temperatures on the way

Friday will start off dry with a few areas of patchy fog, but expect showers and storms later this afternoon.

The storms will be scattered across north Georgia. A few isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts are possible east of Atlanta. There will be periods of rain through the weekend.

It stays hot today with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a heat advisory through 8 p.m. this evening over lake country. There, heat index values will be up to 106 degrees.

For those tired of the heat, you’ll get to enjoy some cooler weather in the week ahead. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We’ll take you through the timing of today’s storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather for alerts wherever you go]

©2025 Cox Media Group