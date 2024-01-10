Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms, brief spin-up tornadoes on Friday

Quiet weather is settling in Wednesday after a day of heavy rain and strong wind on Tuesday, but our break will not last long.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says another strong system will move out of the central US later today and Thursday and there will be an elevated risk for strong and severe storms across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking this system and updating the timeline, on Channel 2 Action News.

There is a level 3 of 5 severe weather risk Friday afternoon and early evening, roughly south of I-20. In the north metro, it’s a level 2 risk and a level 1 in the north Georgia mountains.

“Every part of north Georgia is covered under some severe weather risk for Friday,” Monahan says.

Here is what you need to know:

Breezy and cool Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s; near 60 with sun for Thursday

Showers will move in Friday morning with a severe risk ramping up during the afternoon hours.

Friday storms will have the capability of producing damaging 60 mph wind gusts and brief, spin up tornadoes, especially south.

Less rain with this system: generally less than 1″ of rain

