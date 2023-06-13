Level 2 of 5 severe weather risk for north Georgia Wednesday

ATLANTA — A cold front currently moving through north Georgia produced some storms in the southern part of the state on Tuesday afternoon, but the real threat to metro Atlanta will come on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said most of north Georgia will be at a Level 2 of 5 severe weather risk.

The main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News for the latest timing on when your neighborhood could be impacted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what to know:

Storms expected to move in Wednesday morning

Waves of storms will pass over the area throughout the day

More storms will move through on Thursday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Severe storms, damaging wind gust and large hail possible on Tuesday Severe storms, damaging wind gust and large hail possible on Tuesday









©2022 Cox Media Group