Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, heat advisory in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Temperatures are heating up in north Georgia this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says much of north Georgia will be under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday, and far west Georgia will be under a Level 2 out of 5 risk.

Get the latest tracking from Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Deon says storms are expected to move into north Georgia Saturday afternoon and early evening.

In addition to the chance for severe weather, there is an active heat advisory for residents south of Interstate 20.

Deon says the heat index is up to 105°.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

On Sunday, the heat wave continues with an excessive heat watch for areas south and east of Atlanta with a heat index of over 110°.

Here’s what you can expect for storms today:

Heavy rain

Isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail are possible

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2023 Cox Media Group