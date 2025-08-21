Keep your umbrella handy as scattered showers and storms linger; downed trees reported in N GA

As a weak front drapes through this evening, it will continue to trigger scattered showers and storms.

Indeed, storms in north Georgia are causing damage Thursday.

The Pickens County EM Director reports that a tree and power lines are down with a pole on fire just west of downtown Jasper. There’s also a large tree down in the roadway seven miles east of Tate near the Dawson County line.

Overnight and through Friday morning, the front stalls to our south. Clouds and a stray shower are possible in the morning, but most areas will be dry most of the morning.

Get the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz on Channel 2 Action News.

As the afternoon continues, some scattered showers will pop up. The bulk of the rain, at least through the early afternoon, will be south of Interstate 20. Rain chances increase across metro Atlanta as we head into Friday evening. Keep that in mind as you make your plans.

Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and storms and slightly cooler air sinking behind the front will keep the temperatures down, topping out into the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers will linger through the weekend. Another front will bring even cooler temperatures. The morning low will get down to 63 degrees Tuesday morning.

