Isolated showers for Mother’s Day

ATLANTA — Keep your umbrellas handy, as waves of rain continue to move through north Georgia today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect more widespread rain later Sunday afternoon and evening.

He says there will be a chance for isolated strong and severe storms beginning Sunday night into Monday.

The storms could produce damaging gusts, hail and possibly a brief tornado.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s today, with much warmer weather to come later this week.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the showers and the next chance of rain throughout the weekend on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what you need to know:

Temperatures back to the 70s Monday and Tuesday

Upper-level low begins to move away on Tuesday

Turning much warmer later this week with highs around 90 by Friday

