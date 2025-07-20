Hot with isolated storms possible Sunday afternoon

It will be a hot and humid day, with temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

An isolated storm is possible.

On Monday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there will be scattered afternoon storms with a possible isolated severe storm.

Don’t put your umbrellas away just yet, as Deon says the chance of rain is every day this week, although Thursday will be mainly dry.

Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-90s through the weekend.

