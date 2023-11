ATLANTA — Temperatures are set to plunge into the 30s overnight ahead of a cool Thanksgiving Day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said clouds and wind will clear tonight and temperatures will drop.

Here’s what you need to know for Thursday:

Mid-30s for most of north Georgia Thursday morning

Mostly clear Thursday

Temperatures nearing 60 on Thursday afternoon

