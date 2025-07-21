Heat advisory issued for eastern counties, scattered showers and storms later today

It’s going to be hot, humid and another day in the 90s across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we’ve had almost three straight weeks of temperatures in the 90s.

While there won’t be a break in the heat the next several days, there will be a brief break in the humidity for the middle of the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for our eastern counties. Heat index values up to 106 degrees are possible. Make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors.

Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon into the evening hours.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for forecast updates on Channel 2 Action News.

©2025 Cox Media Group