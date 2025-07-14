Heat advisory in effect for several eastern counties

Mainly dry weather is in the forecast for Monday, but make sure you stay hydrated with the dangerous heat.

Highs will be in the mid 90s across metro Atlanta today, but with the high humidity it will feel hotter than 100 degrees at times.

For areas south and east of I-85, the heat index will push above 105 degrees at times. A heat advisory is in effect from 11am to 8pm Monday.

Here are ways to combat the heat:

Wear lightweight or moisture wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water

Plan activities in early morning or evening hours

