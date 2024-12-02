Georgians bundle up! December off to cold start

ATLANTA — After a chilly Thanksgiving weekend, the temperature continues to drop Monday evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says despite all the sunshine, temperatures are running well below normal.

It’s going to get even colder as a cold front moves in overnight.

Around this time, morning low temperatures are usually in the low 40s, but on Tuesday morning it will be in the low 20s.

Deon says some Georgians may see possible flurries overnight in high elevations.

Temperatures will remain below normal throughout the end of the work week.

