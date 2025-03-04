Elevated fire risk: What ingredients are contributing to the wildfire conditions?

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of north Georgia until Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says gusts 40-45 mph are possible and that could bring down trees and cause scattered power outages.

The wind will also keep our area under an elevated fire risk.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on wildfires across the Southeast. The Georgia Forestry Commission said on Monday that it has responded to nearly 500 wildfires within the past week.

What in are contributing to the wildfires? Monahan says along with the wind gusts, the dry conditions and low relative humidity levels make the conditions favorable.

“Dry branches, dead trees and twig can really get fires going,” he said. “Our conditions remain abnormally dry. Although the relative humidity is going will be higher, the strong wind is going to outweigh that in many ways.”

