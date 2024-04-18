Chance of isolated showers, storms Thursday evening

A warm start to Thursday could end in showers and storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it will be very warm on Thursday afternoon but that wet weather is on the horizon.

Monahan said in some parts of north Georgia, it will be the warmest day of the year.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms all day on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what you need to know:

A chance for showers and isolated storms moves Thursday evening through early Friday

Low risk for strong or severe storms on Thursday

Mostly cloudy, cooler, and mainly dry on Saturday

Cooler with some periods of rain on Sunday with highs in the mid-60s

