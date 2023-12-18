BRRRRR! Temperatures dropping overnight

ATLANTA — Atlanta, be sure to bundle up. It’s going to get cold overnight into Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says temperatures will be in the 20s except near the Georgia mountains, which will dip into the upper teens.

He says it will be a cold and breezy start to Tuesday. Winds gusting about 30 mph overnight.

Here’s what to know for Monday

Gusty winds will be in the down 10-15 mph going into Tuesday morning

Sunny and chilly Tuesday

Expect to be cool and dry the rest of the week

Lows dip into the 20s overnight





