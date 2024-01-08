Be weather aware: Risk of strong to severe storms on Tuesday

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is getting you prepared for the risk of strong to severe storms on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a big storm will move across the southeast late tonight into tomorrow with heavy rain, gusty wind and the risk for strong and severe storms on Tuesday.

We’re tracking the system and updating the timeline for the storms, throughout the day LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Monahan says the main severe weather risk will be south of I-20, where far southside counties have a Level 2 of 5 threat.

Storms will have the potential to produce a brief spin up tornado or two, mainly south.

What you need to know:

Heavy rain moves into north Georgia late tonight and for morning commute Tuesday

Risk for strong and severe storms will increase (mainly south of I-20) near sunrise through midday.

Risk is highest far south with a brief, spin up tornado is possible

Away from any storms, wind gusts of 40+ mph will be possible – especially over the mountains where there is a high wind watch

1-3″+ of rain is possible with this system; some flooding is possible

Behind the cold front, there may be enough moisture for some flurries and snow showers (mainly north) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

