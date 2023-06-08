Watch on June 29: Celebrating 30 years of the Georgia Lottery: A Family 2 Family special

WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a prime time special on June 29th at 8pm. The show airs 30 years to the day when then Governor Zell Miller purchased the first lottery ticket in Georgia. The half-hour Family 2 Family special celebrates 30 years of the Georgia Lottery and its success across the state.

The program looks at the history of the Georgia Lottery and its impact on education. Guests include the first Georgia Lottery CEO, Rebecca Paul, current CEO Gretchen Corbin and the men and women who have hosted Georgia Lottery drawings over the past three decades including Channel 2 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns.

Other stories will feature Georgia Lottery winners and retailers. The show will also share many of the Lottery’s iconic television ads. The program will be hosted by WSB-TV, Channel 2 anchors Wendy Corona and Jorge Estevez.

WHAT: Celebrating 30 Years of the Georgia Lottery

WHO: Hosted by Channel 2′s Wendy Corona and Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez

WHEN: Thursday June 29, 2023; 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

About the WSB-TV Family 2 Family Project

WSB-TV Channel 2 began the Family 2 Family Project in 1986 and is the longest running, locally produced public service campaign in Georgia. The project produces six prime-time television specials annually, secures discounts to family-friendly events and rallies the community to help families in crisis with the Convoy of Care.

About Channel 2 WSB-TV

WSB-TV Channel 2 has been serving the people of North Georgia for nearly 75 years. The powerhouse #1 ABC affiliate was the first in the southeast to hire an African American Anchor and has been trailblazer when it comes to covering some of the biggest moments in Georgia and around the world. From the civil rights movement to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, 9/11 to the major snowstorm that shutdown Atlanta and its suburbs. Every big story breaks on Channel 2 Action News and every day more people turn to our linear, digital, and free WSB Now streaming platform for impactful storytelling that impacts communities. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and DABL on 2.3.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 52 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.









©2022 Cox Media Group