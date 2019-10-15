Tour the state's spooky side on Channel 2's 'Georgia's Haunted Hidden Treasures'

"Georgia's Haunted Hidden Treasures" airs Sunday, October 22 at 7 p.m. only on Channel 2!
The hidden treasures unveiled in the upcoming special edition of Channel 2’s “Georgia’s Hidden Treasures” will take viewers to some haunted historic places around the state.
Channel 2 Action News Anchor Fred Blankenship goes inside Rhodes Hall, also known as, the “Castle on Peachtree Street.” The mansion was built by the Rhodes family, which owned Rhodes Furniture Store, in 1904. With its fine furnishings, rich woodwork, beautiful light fixtures and grand staircase, there are stories that the home is haunted.
Channel 2’s Lori Wilson takes viewers for a haunted ride at the Southeastern Railway Museum. The museum covers 35 acres and is a tribute to transportation, inside and outside.
There are dozens of historic trains at this museum, including one that carried a former President, even after he died. The creepy stories don’t stop there. Viewers will get a look inside one train said to have passengers from long ago, who still visit.
Next, the Marietta Museum of History houses one of the largest collections of artifacts related to the founding of Cobb County.
Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer tours the historic museum that was once a hotel and a hospital. Do those guests and patients still hang out there? Viewers will learn the fascinating history and the deep roots of a place where hundreds of people lived and died.
A ghost tour of downtown Decatur rounds out the special, including the haunted courthouse, a church, a house and a cemetery.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}