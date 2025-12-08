USMNT World Cup warmup tickets going on sale soon

The U.S. Men’s National Team is set to play two significant matches in Atlanta in March 2026 as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The matches will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the U.S. facing Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

“For us, this is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves against some of the top teams in the world. These are incredible matches for the players and for the fans,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Atlanta, now home to U.S. Soccer and the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center, will host these high-profile matches.

The match against Belgium is included in the 2026 season ticket packages for Atlanta United fans, marking it as the 18th match in the package.

The Belgium match will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The Portugal match will start at 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group