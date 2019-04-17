UGA's baseball team just had the longest game in their history -- and they won

Six hours and 36 minutes. That's how long the University of Georgia played baseball in their game last night.
It was the longest game in the school's history. And what makes it better? They won after walk-off single with bases loaded.
The Bulldogs beat Clemson 3 to 2 after 20 innings. The game started at 7:02 p.m. and ended after 1:30 a.m.
The team tweeted that it "was a grind but this was a TEAM win."
6 hours.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 17, 2019
33 minutes.
20 innings.
The LONGEST game in @BaseballUGA history ends on a walk-off‼️ pic.twitter.com/y4NjIM70BV
20 Innings, 6 hours and 36 minutes later— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 17, 2019
FINAL| WALK IT OFF
It was a grind but this was a TEAM win. #GoDawgs | #DawgsOnTop pic.twitter.com/bCRScXHgbw
