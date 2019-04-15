0 UGA likely to have SEC's highest-attended spring football game

ATHENS, Ga. - Kirby Smart has never had an issue getting fans to show up to Georgia’s spring game. His first spring game back in 2016 had over 93,000 fans in attendance. Last year’s topped 80,000, and that was with part of the stadium under construction.

This year, Smart hasn’t had to make any public demands or grand gestures to try and get fans to come out to Georgia’s spring game, which is set for this coming Saturday.

“I think the University of Georgia fans love this game. I certainly don’t expect anything less,” Smart said. “I’m not sitting here proclaiming that everybody has to come to the game. I think we’ve got a really good football team coming back. I think we’ve got an exciting team.”

Smart is correct. Georgia should have a top-5 team this coming season. And while fans might not see running backZamir White or a 5-star freshman quarterback, there will be the opportunity to see some new faces in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs had 14 members of their 2019 recruiting class enroll early to be a part of the team this spring.

Some, like outside linebacker Nolan Smith and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, have already made impressions on the coaching staff. While you might have to be a football nerd to enjoy what Smith and Dean do well, this spring game will offer a chance to look at the immediate-future of Georgia football.

It’ll also give the Bulldogs fan base a chance to make a statement. Georgia will be the last SEC team to play its spring game. And it doesn’t have a huge number to have the highest attended spring game in the conference.

Alabama currently holds the top mark as the Crimson Tide reported that 62,000 people made it into the stadium — though photos suggest that number is dubious.

To put that number in perspective, if 63,000 people attend Georgia’s spring game on Saturday, it would be the most attended SEC spring game this year. It would also be the lowest attended spring game in Smart’s time at Georgia. The 2017 spring game saw an attendance of 66,133.

The G-Day game is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

This article was written by Connor Riley, DawgNation.

