UGA holds top spot in AP Top 25. Here’s how Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted this week

ATLANTA — The first Associated Press top 25 poll of the regular season is out after the first full weekend of the college football season.

Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes with Michigan behind at No. 2 with two first-place votes.

New entries into the top 25 include Duke and Colorado, who put together impressive wins over Clemson and last year’s playoff runner-up TCU.

Here are the top 25.

Georgia Michigan Alabama Florida State Ohio State USC Penn State Washington Tennessee Notre Dame Texas Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State UNC Oklahoma Wisconsin Ole Miss Duke Colorado Texas A&M Tulane Clemson

The AP poll media panel is made up of 63 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com. Here is how he ranked the top 25 in Week 1. The complete AP poll final votes can be found here.

Zach Klein’s Top 25 ballot

Georgia Michigan Alabama Florida State Ohio State USC Penn State Washington Oregon Texas LSU Tennessee Notre Dame Utah Kansas State Oregon State Tulane Texas A&M Ole Miss Oklahoma Duke Clemson North Carolina Wisconsin Iowa

