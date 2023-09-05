Sports

UGA holds top spot in AP Top 25. Here’s how Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted this week

Tenn Martin Georgia Football Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee-Martin, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

ATLANTA — The first Associated Press top 25 poll of the regular season is out after the first full weekend of the college football season.

Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes with Michigan behind at No. 2 with two first-place votes.

New entries into the top 25 include Duke and Colorado, who put together impressive wins over Clemson and last year’s playoff runner-up TCU.

Here are the top 25.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida State
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. UNC
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Duke
  22. Colorado
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Clemson

The AP poll media panel is made up of 63 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com. Here is how he ranked the top 25 in Week 1. The complete AP poll final votes can be found here.

Zach Klein’s Top 25 ballot

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida State
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Oregon
  10. Texas
  11. LSU
  12. Tennessee
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Duke
  22. Clemson
  23. North Carolina
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Iowa

