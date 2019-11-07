0 Georgia, Ohio State to meet in rare clash of college football powerhouses

In its continuing efforts to bolster its non-conference schedules in the future, Georgia announced Thursday a deal with Ohio State to play a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031.

The Buckeyes will play in Athens on Sept. 14, 2030, and the Bulldogs will play in Columbus, to open the 2031 season. The traditional powers have never played in each others campus stadiums. In fact, they've played only one time previously. Georgia and quarterback Eric Zeier defeated Ohio State and quarterback Kirk Herbstreit 21-14 in the 1993 Cirtus Bowl in Orlando.

"We are committed to playing in as many big games as possible, keeping Georgia on the national stage," Georgia coach coach Kirby Smart said in UGA's news release. "Matchups with a team like Ohio State are one of the many reasons great players come to Georgia."

This is indeed just the latest in big-game announcement in a slew of them that have have come from the Bulldogs in the last year. Georgia is among many Power-5 teams moving to strengthen its schedule in anticipation of that being an increasingly weighted factor in being able to play for the national championship.

"Some teams are heading in that direction; I don't think everybody is," Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity said. "Some schools are making the commitment to upgrade their non-conference schedules. I think we've been a leader in that area, for years really."

Just in the last 10 years, Georgia has played Arizona State, Colorado, Boise State, Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Georgia has previously announced home-and-home series with Power 5 non-conference opponents include two with Clemson (2029 at Clemson and 2030 in Athens, and 2032 in Athens and 2033 at Clemson); Texas (2028 at Austin and 2029 in Athens); UCLA (2025 in Pasadena and 2026 in Athens); Florida State (2027 in Tallahassee and 2028 in Athens); and Oklahoma (2023 in Norman and 2031 in Athens). The Bulldogs also have three neutral site Power 5 games in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium: 2020 vs. Virginia; 2022 vs. Oregon; and 2024 vs. Clemson.

Georgia and Ohio State actually had a signed memo of understanding home-and-home series back in 2010 when they signed a memo of understanding. But the Buckeyes backed out of the deal after Urban Meyer arrived as head coach in 2012.

