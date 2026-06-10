Staal's acrobatic backhand shot gives Hurricanes win over Golden Knights, ties Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS — Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal chose the simple approach to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final with Carolina trailing in the best-of-seven series.

But, the 20-year veteran's game-winning goal Tuesday night was anything but simple. Then again, considering how he has played against the Vegas Golden Knights in this series, perhaps it was.

With the game tied at 3 in the third period, Staal's sprawling backhand shot while in mid-air with 13:29 left beat Vegas' Carter Hart and found the back of the net for his second score of the game, and it held up as the winner in the 5-3 victory.

The series is tied at 2 and returns to Carolina for Game 5 on Thursday.

Staal, who has five goals in the series, became the first player since Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders in 1982 to score a goal in each of the first four games of the final.

Staal also tied the second-longest playoff goal streak in franchise history, behind teammate Logan Stankoven, who set the record at five earlier this postseason.

Staal has 11 points in these playoffs, including seven goals.

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